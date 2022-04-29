Kurt McBride retiring after 27 years with the Dawson County Attorney’s Office

LEXINGTON — Chief Deputy County Attorney Kurt McBride is retiring after 27 years with the Dawson County Attorney’s Office and he reflected on his time practicing law.

McBride first came to the Lexington area in 1984 and worked in private practice and with Paulsen, Inc. He was in private practice when he was called by Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman who asked him if he could help with civil matters.

McBride said he worked in the Attorney’s Office part time at first but he fell in love with prosecuting and eventually joined full time in July 1995.

He had first become interested in law in college, when a friend encouraged McBride to take the law school admission test. He scored well and was accepted into the law school he applied to.

During his years in the Attorney’s office, McBride said he has worked on everything from child support enforcement, advising the commissioners and planning commission, juvenile court, representing the county in Tax Equalization and Review Commission (TERC) cases, representing in civil litigation and prosecuting all types of crimes, save for murder.

Over the past few years, McBride said he has been handling the major drug cases for the county. He noted the increase in drug traffic over the years and its impact on society.

The amount and types of drugs are also concerning to him. Heroin, fentanyl and cocaine are being found passing through the county. McBride said they are finding only a small part of the traffic but taking any amount off the streets is beneficial.

McBride did note the Drug court program in Dawson County has seen success stories. It was founded by District Court Judge James Doyle and McBride was a member of the steering committee and has been on the team ever since it started.

Drug court provides the opportunity to high risk individuals who have a drug conviction to complete 18 months of education and counseling, paired with a curfew and accountability system.

McBride said the program has seen good success and has had a positive effect on people’s lives.

During his years, McBride said he also seen changes to probation that have focused more on rehabilitation rather than time in the penitentiary. Outside of prison, people can stay with their families during their treatment and this has contributed to more success than simply being incarcerated.

When asked about the day to day work in the County Attorney’s office, McBride said he has seen caseloads increase, he noted there have been ebbs and flows depending on the number of attorneys, but in recent years, the numbers each attorney takes on have remained high.

When it comes to handling felony cases, McBride said he has to make sure all the aspects are taken care of, including arranging hearings and depositions, working with witnesses and preparing for trial, should the case come to that. He said it has become a more involved and complex process over the years.

McBride contrasted today’s work with a case he took on as a defense lawyer when he was just two years into practice. He said the jury was selected in an hour, the prosecution’s case was an hour and the jury even had time for lunch before returning a verdict by the end of the day.

“Not all cases are that easy,” McBride said.

When asked about his draw to prosecution, McBride said often there is a victim in a case and they need to make sure they are protected and their voice is heard. He said they can help heal victims through the prosecution process and they can gain some amount of closure in the end.

McBride said being a prosecutor, as opposed to a defense attorney, brings a whole new perspective as the burden of proof is on the state to prove. He said the prosecution must also work to make sure the defendants’ rights are protected.

One way a citizen can see the law at work is being summoned for jury duty, but thanks to the myriad of courtroom and police drama shows, the reality of the work may come as a surprise to some.

McBride said thanks to shows like CSI, some people may be under the perception that every single case will involve DNA evidence. He said in his 20 years of prosecuting sexual assault cases, there have been three cases were DNA evidence has been used.

He also said a jury trial is not a drama; trials are often matter of fact and maybe even “boring” by some people’s standards. However, due to the state’s burden of proof, they have to take time to lay the ground work of a case, piece by piece.

McBride said he never had a, “Perry Mason moment”, no instance of high court drama where the truth was shockingly revealed. In fact, most trials rely on small pieces of information being fit together to reveal a larger picture.

Being the Chief Deputy Attorney, McBride said he works with all the other attorneys in the office and while he is a resource to the,m he has always wanted the newer attorneys to learn in a hands on fashion.

Some key points McBride has imparted on incoming attorneys in the office is that the support staff of the office is there to help them but blame should not be put on them if something is wrong or missing. He noted at the end of the day it is the attorney’s name on the case.

He also said the clerks of the county and district offices have their own work to do and that attorneys should be polite and courteous with them, it can make the work easier for everyone.

McBride said he also imparts the fact that no matter what they are charged with, the people in the court system are human beings with dignity and should be treated as such.

McBride said he has found satisfaction from many areas of his work, he referenced seeing families come back together and are now better equipped to handle their future.

In some cases, the parental rights are terminated, which McBride said is sad to see, but the children can find a better chance through adoption.

When asked if any case he prosecuted meant more to him, McBride said there was no particular case, but said the sexual assault cases where the person responsible was held accountable have stood out to him. He said working with the victim for weeks or months at a time, all so their voice is heard.

Sometimes, the outcome of a case isn’t always positive and McBride said in those cases he was left questioning what he didn’t do but should have.

One particular case that McBride mentioned involved a motor vehicle homicide and while on trial, the case fell apart because the state’s key witness couldn’t testify to what they saw, perhaps owning to the immense amount of pressure they felt.

In the end, the case had to be dismissed during the trial; McBride said it took a long time to reconcile the outcome.

McBride retired from the Dawson County Attorney’s Office on Friday, April 29. When asked about the decision, he said he felt like it was just time to retire.

He noted the types of cases he has taken on can be difficult to deal with on a personal level day-in and day-out. The strain of the COVID-19 pandemic on how the attorney’s had to go about their work was also a factor he mentioned.

As for his plans after he retires, McBride said his wife, Luann, is retiring at the same time and they plan to travel and spend more time with their grandchildren for longer periods. They also plan to take more time to do things they both enjoy, such as biking.

When asked about what he will miss, McBride said the people he has gotten to work with.

McBride noted how much he has appreciated the law enforcement community he has been able to work with throughout his career.

He said he has stayed as long as he has because he has gotten to work with County Attorney Waterman, he also noted the support staff and other attorneys in the office have become like a second family and have rallied and support him and his family when they needed it.

“That’s what makes it special,” McBride said, “how much everyone cares for everyone else.”

McBride also said he has gotten to work with many quality attorneys over the years and said the Bar Association members in Dawson County have always worked well with one another.

When asked if he had any advice for someone looking to become a prosecutor, McBride said, “Always protect your reputation, if your honesty is challenged your ability to do this job will be in question.”