KRVN’s Clay Patton joins Marshall Land Brokers & Associates

LEXINGTON — Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers welcome Clay Patton to their team as a real estate and equipment sales associate. Clay will serve clients and customers through his extensive network of connections across Nebraska.

Clay is known as the market voice on the Rural Radio Network and their flagship station KRVN. He is a graduate of World Wide College of Auctioneering and holds a degree in Agriculture Economics, Farm and Ranch Management and Beef Cattle Science through Colby Community College. Clay and his wife live near Lexington, Nebraska where they enjoy their livestock operation and community service. Clay serves on several boards and organizations including the Nebraska Auctioneers Association.