LEXINGTON — A cooking fire originating in a restaurant’s kitchen caused localized damage to a local Mexican restaurant on Friday morning.
On Dec. 6 at 9:46 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Restaurante Michoacan on Jefferson and Highway 30.
Black Hills Energy employee and LVFD member Al Copper was working in the area when a restaurant employee asked him to come inside the restaurant’s kitchen to see an issue.
When Copper got inside he said he saw flames over the stove and then had an employee with the City of Lexington contact 911 to let them know there was a fire in progress.
Lexington Police Department officers were arriving on scene to block off the area and the LVFD arrived shortly after with Engine 31 and later with a pumper truck and utility rig and trailer, in total around a dozen firefighters were on scene.
Flames were coming out of the ventilation system as well as the roof area toward the back of the restaurant when the firefighters arrived. The fire was suppressed from both the outside and inside the kitchen. By 11:30 a.m. the fire itself was contained and the LVFD continued to monitor for hotspots.
LVFD Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein said on scene the source appeared to be a cooking fire but the damage was pretty minimal, “for what it could have been,” he said.
The fire damage was regulated to the rear of the restaurant and there was some wider smoke damage. An estimation for the amount of damage done was not available on scene. There were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.