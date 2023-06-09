GOTHENBURG — On Tuesday, June 6, the Gothenburg Killer Bees 14U team B took on the McCook Hermann-Jones 14U Pony team in Gothenburg.

The Killer Bees team B started off the night against McCook.

In the first two innings, Gothenburg scored two runs to take the early lead.

It was all the Killer Bees in the third inning as they scored nine runs and shutout McCook.

Gothenburg Killer Bees team B won 11 to zero.

On the mound of the Killer Bees was Maddox Gilligan with one strikeout, two walks and four hits allowed. Brigham Ricley had one strikeout and one walk.

Hitting for the Killer Bees team B was Dillion Floyd with two at bats, two runs scored, one hit, one walk and one RBI. Evan Geiser had three at bats, two runs scored, two hits and one RBI. Calen Johnson had three at bats two runs scored, two hits and two RBIs. Gilligan had one at bat, one run scored, one hit, one walk and one RBI. Teague Butterfield had three at bats, one hit and one RBI. Gunner Thompson had two at bats, one run scored, one hit and one RBI. AJ Holstein had two runs scored. Kyron McMannis had two at bats, one run scored, one hit and one RBI.

Gothenburg played on Thursday, June 8 in Alma against the Mudcats 14U.

The Killer Bees lost five to eight after the Mudcats had a huge third inning with six runs scored.

Pitching for Gothenburg was Floyd with five strikeouts, two walks, five runs allowed and four hits allowed. Johnson had four strikeouts, one walk, three runs allowed and four hits allowed.

Scoring for the Killer Bees were Geiser with one run, Johnson with two runs, Gilligan with one and Ricley with one.

Johnson had two RBIs, Floyd had one, Butterfield had one and Gilligan had one.