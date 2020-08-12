Kellie Cetak takes the reigns as principal of Pershing Elementary

LEXINGTON — A Lexington teacher who has spent 19 years teaching at Pershing Elementary has now become principal of the school.
Kellie Cetak has only ever taught in Lexington, with all those years being at Pershing.
Cetak and her husband live in Lexington with their three girls, Kayleigh, 9th grade, Kennedy, 6th grade and Keelyn, 4th grade. Cetak herself graduated from Columbus High School, received her undergraduate education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and obtained her masters degree from Creighton University.
Cetak has been a special education teacher at Pershing for 19 years prior to becoming principal.
“This position allowed me to work with the teachers and staff and allowed for collaboration so we could meet the needs of the students,” she said.
She has also helped coach for the Lexington Middle School volleyball program and spent several years on different committees, ranging from school improvement to MANDT, which helps deal with student behaviors.
Cetak is also on the board for the Kids and Dreams Foundation, which provides support to children of all ages and their families dealing with autism, bullying and other challenges faced by today’s children.
Now in her 20th year of education, Cetak said, “Lexington Public Schools is all I have ever known. I want to continue to support this school system, teachers, and staff in a positive way.”
As principal, Cetak said her main goal is to keep the students and staff healthy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she also wants to support the teachers and staff so that their students can achieve at a high degree.
“I couldn’t be any more excited for this opportunity to work with the amazing staff at Pershing,” Cetak said, “ We have some unique challenges this year but we are all in this together and we will make it work!”
