Keep Lexington Beautiful shows Avamere residents how to have fun with recycled newspaper

LEXINGTON — Question: What will happen to this newspaper once everything in it has become old news? Some simply pitch it in the trash, some choose to recycle it. Members of Keep Lexington Beautiful showed residents at Avamere how to have some fun with their own homemade recycled newspaper.
Keep Lexington Beautiful coordinator Elvie Montes and an employee visited Avamere at Lexington to show residents how they could reuse and recycle their old newspapers which might just be thrown out.
Montes showed the residents the different steps involved with the process on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Step 1: Tear the newspaper into scraps and place in a food blender
Step 2: Fill the blender with warm water
Step 3: Blend the paper bits until the pulp is smooth, blend slow to start and increase speed
Step 4: Prepare a basin which is deep enough to submerge a mold and screen
Step 5: Pour the pulp into the basin
Step 6: Use the mold and screen to collect the pulp and then drain the excess water
Step 7: After the excess water drains, carefully lift the mold away leaving the paper pulp to dry
Step 8: Once the paper pulp is dry it can be used
Montes told the residents her mold was made out of simple wood pieces and parts from an old door screen. There are a number of ways this recycled newspaper can be used, and Montes had the residents create their own Christmas crafts from it.
Residents traced and cut out their own snowflakes, gingerbread men, angels, Christmas trees, etc. They then were able to paint and decorate them anyway they liked.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, “Paper makes up 25 percent of municipal solid waste (trash) generated each year, more than any other material. Americans recycled nearly 66 percent of the paper they used in 2017. This recovered paper is used to make new paper products, saving trees and other natural resources. Most community or office recycling programs accept paper and paper products. Check what your community or office program accepts before you put it in the bin. When you go shopping, look for products that are made from recycled paper.”
Gift wrap and bags are a must this time of year, the EPA says, “If you use gift wrap, look to find a type that can be recycled or that is made from recycled content. Consumers can also reduce waste by using decorative boxes that do not require wrapping and that can be recycled. A lot of gift wrap isn’t recyclable because of the coating on the paper, which is often shiny and laminated. However, check with your local recycling provider first to be certain and for the best ways to dispose of wrapping paper.”
So consider recycling this newspaper or finding another use for it rather than throwing it away.
Keep Lexington Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, they operate five different recycle trailers for the community to use, they are located at Lexington High School, Lexington Middle School, Morton Elementary, Sandoz Elementary and Pershing Elementary.
