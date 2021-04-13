Keep Lexington Beautiful hosting free paper shredding event

LEXINGTON — Have a pile of sensitive documents that need to be shredded but haven’t gotten around to it yet? Keep Lexington Beautiful has a solution; they are hosting a free paper shredding event on Friday, April 16.

The event will be hosted at H&R Block on 617 N. Grant St., according to Keep Lexington Beautiful Director Elvie Montes. Paper Tiger will be on site with a truck and will perform the document shredding.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The paper will then be recycled, “which is what we aim for,” said Montes. The event is free, funds have been provided via a grant by Keep Lexington Beautiful.

Anyone, individuals businesses, etc., who needs to shred their documents in a safe and secure way are welcomed. Montes said Keep Lexington Beautiful is accepting any papers or documents beforehand if they are not able to attend on Friday.

Montes notes H&R Block is closed on Fridays.