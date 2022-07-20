Keep Lexington Beautiful announces Clean Sweep winner for July

LEXINGTON — The Clean Sweep winner for July was Mike Schmidt from TLC (Total Lawn Care)

Mike has lived at 1709 N. Adams St. for a little over 11 years. The house sits on five acres of land.

Mike said that when he first got the property that there were huge bushes all around that created a lot of privacy but they ended up removing them, although he lost some privacy and there is a lot of noise because Adams is a busy street.

But the community is able to appreciate the view of the property and all the work he has done, Mike said that he usually spends about 25 hours a week working on the lawn and the house, making improvements. Mike said, "It's a lot of work, but I think it's worth it".

Right now he is currently finishing some siding on the house, which he said he decided to put permanent, staining the house was a lot more work.

The Clean Sweep Award yard sign will sit at the property for two weeks, the winner will get some goodies, a certificate, and their photo in the paper.

We will have a residential and business winner each month until October for this year, (May-October in the following year). If there is someone that has done a lot of improvements on their house and yard and you feel it represents keeping Lexington Beautiful please submit them to our KLB email address. Winners are selected the Last week of the month.