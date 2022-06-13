Kearney man dies near Cozad after crossing I-80 median, collides with semi

COZAD — A Kearney man was killed as the result of an accident on I-80 near Cozad during the early afternoon of Friday, June 10.

The Nebraska State Patrol was dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle accident around 12:05 p.m. near mile marker 221, one mile west of Cozad, according to NSP Public Relations Director Cody Thomas.

“A preliminary investigation shows that a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound, when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and entered the westbound lanes. The vehicle then collided with a semi,” Thomas said.

“The driver of the Cruze was life-flighted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he passed away. He has been identified as John Paul, 63, of Kearney,” Thomas said.

The driver and passengers in the semi were not injured

Westbound I-80 was closed for approximately four hours as a result of the accident, investigation and clean-up.

Thomas said the crash remains under investigation.