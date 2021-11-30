Kearney based Travis Farms trailer and corn load damaged by fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON — A trailer and corn load being hauled by Travis Farms was damaged after a tire or break failed and caused a fire during the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 30.

At 11:14 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to E. Industry Drive, outside of Chief Ethanol Fuels, for the report of a semi-trailer that had caught fire.

On scene, the corn trailer, being pulled by the Kearney based Travis Farms semi, was facing south near the entrance to Chief Ethanol. Employees from Chief had used fire extinguishers to contain the outer flames, but the fire was ongoing inside the trailer.

Lexington firefighters arrived on scene and first put water on the front axle and tires.

LVFD Rescue Chief Doug Glaze said the inside right dually tire or break and failed and when it did, it punctured the underside of the trailer, causing the fire.

Glaze said they first cooled down the tires and axle and then flooded the trailer with water to contain an further spread of the smoldering flames in the corn.

In all the LVFD responded with around 10 firefighters, a fire engine, a pumper and tanker truck. They left the scene around 12 p.m.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Lexington Police Department.