BERTRAND — The tire tracks in the gravel told the whole story. A single vehicle rollover occurred northwest of Bertrand when a Pontiac Grand Prix left the roadway and ended up on its roof in a ditch.
Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a vehicle upside down in a ditch on Road 438 near its intersection with Road 739. Road 438 is the on the county line between Gosper and Phelps County.
Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocken said a 15-year-old Bertrand juvenile turned the corner and accelerated too quickly, and lost control of the vehicle. The car rolled and ended up on its roof in the west ditch of Road 438.
Gosper County Chief Deputy Craig Ward arrived on scene a short time later to document the accident.
The driver and the passenger, his juvenile sibling, were uninjured and able to exit the vehicle on their own.
The juvenile driver was cited for reckless driving and misuse of a school permit, Ocken said. The vehicle itself was towed away.
