COZAD — Wilson Public Library in Cozad has set up monthly “Community Chats” to get the word out to its citizens from a variety of guest speakers and topics for 2023.

On Thursday, June 15, at 11 a.m., Robert Dyer, CEO of Cozad Community Health System, will talk about upcoming and ongoing projects happening in Cozad.

Due to the popularity of Community Chats, there will be an additional chat on Wednesday, June 21, at noon. Members of the Cozad 150th Celebration Committee will be at the library to talk about the upcoming Old-Fashioned Independence Celebration and Fireworks happening on Saturday, July 1. Come learn more about the event and ways you can participate!

The public is encouraged to email specific questions or concerns to the library at wpublib@cozadtel.net if they are unable to attend. The library plans to record the sessions and post them on the library’s YouTube channel.

Check out our website at www.wilsonpubliclibrary.org or our Facebook page at Wilson Public Library.