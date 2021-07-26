Johnson United truck flips over on I-80 near Lexington after driver overcorrects

LEXINGTON — The driver and passenger of a Johnson United truck were transported to the hospital after an steering overcorrection led to the vehicle flipping on its side on I-80 during the afternoon of Thursday, July 22.

At 4:48 p.m.., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to I-80, just east of the Lexington exit for the report of a truck in the median. On scene, a Johnson United truck was laying on its passenger side with front end damage.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver was eastbound when they overcorrected, the truck flipped onto its side and slide into the median.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, the passenger was not. Both were transported by separate ambulances to Lexington Regional Health Center.

The Nebraska State Patrol was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.