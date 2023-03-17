GOSPER COUNTY — The communities of Johnson Lake, Smithfield and Elwood were without power for several hours after high winds broke a conductor wire during the afternoon of Thursday, March 16.

Marsha Banzhaf, Manager of Customer Service with the Dawson Public Power District, said Johnson Lake, Smithfield and Elwood began experiencing power outages at 4:45 p.m.

The issue was eventually narrowed down to a broken conductor wire on a structure due to the high winds, per DPPD. In total, around 500 customers were without power.

The area experienced strong winds out of the north behind a cold front that had moved through the area early Thursday morning. Sites in Cozad and Holdrege reported wind gusts of 53 mph around 2 p.m., according to Jerilyn Billings Wright, Science and Operations Officer with the National Weather Service - Hastings

Around 4 p.m. winds around 40 to 45 mph were reported in Lexington, Billings Wright said. She noted winds became stronger in the early afternoon as the boundary layer behind the front became more mixed due to daytime heating.

Banzhaf said the crew working the scene was able bring power back online to Johnson Lake and Smithfield around 6:30 p.m. Elwood came back online around 9 p.m.