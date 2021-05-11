Johnson Lake’s Nautical Rose holds official ribbon after one year of service

JOHNSON LAKE — The Nautical Rose officially celebrated one year of service and Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce membership, with a ribbon cutting held on Friday, May 7 to commemorate the event.

The Nautical Rose is a branch of Kearney’s Alley Rose restaurant; it is located at Johnson Lake, in the former LakeShore Marina location. The business opened in May 2020.

Now, one year later, the Nautical Rose is celebrating both providing service for a full calendar year amid a pandemic and becoming a member of the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce in December 2020.

Cynthia Boyd, chamber assistant, said the ribbon cutting was held off due to COVID-19, it was decided to conduct it for the first anniversary of the Nautical Rose.

“Welcome and happy first anniversary to Nautical Rose,” Boyd said.

"We are so excited to have Nautical Rose join the Lexington Chamber. We know that Sean Engberg and his crew have a great reputation of service at the Alley Rose and we are glad that he has brought that service to our area at the Nautical Rose. We look forward to partnering with them in the future,” chamber board member Barry McFarland said.

"The Nautical Rose joining the Lexington Chamber of commerce is another testament to the unity between the Johnson Lake and Lexington communities," Lexington Chamber president Zack Blessin said, "The restaurant has sprang back to life under the new management and ownership and is yet another great food option for our community. At the Ribbon cutting, it was great to see the Nautical Rose go all out for the Chamber representatives and truly show their commitment to the community. It was also great to have members of the Johnson Lake chamber of commerce attend and show their support for both the Nautical Rose and the Lexington Chamber of commerce. We are blessed to have another great Chamber member and we look forward to helping support the Nautical Rose as well as our other local businesses."