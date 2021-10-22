Johnson Lake Playground project joins Give BIG Lexington, seeks to provide play space for all families

JOHNSON LAKE — A new project has joined with Give BIG Lexington this year, this one seeking to provide a playground space at Johnson Lake that will be accessible to children and families of all backgrounds.

Becky Crawford, chair of the JL Playground Committee, said there is no playground like the one being planned anywhere else around the lake. There is playground equipment in the Johnson Lake State Recreation Area, but this requires a pass to access.

With the approval of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors at their September 2021 meeting, the JL Playground Committee is moving forward to secure funding for the playground project.

The playground site will be located near the outlet canal at East Shore Dr. 1.

“The playground will increase choices of outdoor physical activity in the Johnson Lake area for children and families that not only reside here but also for the tens of thousands of those who visit our recreation each year,” according to the Johnson Lake Playground project’s Give BIG Lexington page.

“I feel this project will compliment the trail system and be a great destination for the trail users,” Crawford said, “The area we chose has parking, is right off the trail, and has room for growth.”