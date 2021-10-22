Johnson Lake Playground project joins Give BIG Lexington, seeks to provide play space for all families

JOHNSON LAKE — A new project has joined with Give BIG Lexington this year, this one seeking to provide a playground space at Johnson Lake that will be accessible to children and families of all backgrounds.
Becky Crawford, chair of the JL Playground Committee, said there is no playground like the one being planned anywhere else around the lake. There is playground equipment in the Johnson Lake State Recreation Area, but this requires a pass to access.
With the approval of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors at their September 2021 meeting, the JL Playground Committee is moving forward to secure funding for the playground project.
The playground site will be located near the outlet canal at East Shore Dr. 1.
“The playground will increase choices of outdoor physical activity in the Johnson Lake area for children and families that not only reside here but also for the tens of thousands of those who visit our recreation each year,” according to the Johnson Lake Playground project’s Give BIG Lexington page.
“I feel this project will compliment the trail system and be a great destination for the trail users,” Crawford said, “The area we chose has parking, is right off the trail, and has room for growth.”
The project aims to include a 4-deck play structure, ramps with handrails, rubber surfacing, activity panels, a merry go round, a swing set, extra spacing around play equipment for safety and accessibility, green space for quiet space or frisbee throwing, benches and picnic tables - some with covers for shade, and landscaping to compliment the lake backdrop, according to the Give BIG Lexington page.
The stated goals of the project are included on the Give BIG Lexington page:
- To provide a play space that promotes and encourages full inclusion, of children and adults with all degrees of abilities, ethnicities, and socioeconomic backgrounds in an area that currently does not have one.
- To provide a space that parents and grandparents can easily interact and play with their children and grandchildren.
- To create an environment that breaks social and physical barriers and allows children from all backgrounds to interact without feeling different.
- To raise awareness of inclusion and bring our community together in a space that is equal for all - bringing children together to play side-by-side with their siblings, friends and providing a safe place for families to socialize.
- Building community pride. When children and adults from all backgrounds experience the value of play, it will bring a community together in remarkable ways.
The projected completion date has been set for May 2022.
The JL Playground Committee is partnering with CNPPID, Johnson Lake Dr. 1, Crouch Recreation and the Lexington Community Foundation to coordinate the project.
Crawford said a total of $230,000 is needed for the purchase of equipment, amenities and other costs related to the site for the next 10 years.
In addition to Give BIG donations they receive, CNPPID Lake Improvement Funds have been allocated for site preparation and playground development, as well as additional grant funds and individual donations.
The playground committee asks those wishing to donate, to give in conjunction with Give BIG Lexington on Nov. 10 to qualify for matching grant funds.
There are several ways to donate during Give BIG Lexington,
- Give online at: givebiglexington.org
- Mail or drop off your donation to Lexington Community Foundation, PO Box 422 / 607 N. Washington St., Lexington, NE 68850 (must be postmarked before November 10, 2021 to qualify for matching funds)
- Call the Foundation office number 308.324.6704 for help with invoiced donations or if you are having trouble with credit card donations on the Give Big site
The JL Playground Committee is represented by Becky Crawford, Ron Fowler, Jeanette Hains, Shelly Jorges, Kathy Robinson and Skyler Roemmich.