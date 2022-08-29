Johnson Lake Labor Day firework show canceled due to ongoing drought conditions

JOHNSON LAKE — The Light Up the Lake Fireworks display planned for Labor Day weekend has been canceled due to the ongoing drought conditions.

The Johnson Lake Chamber of Commerce announced on Saturday that the rescheduled firework display scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4, has been called off.

The event had been postponed from July 3, due to the ongoing fire danger due to the drought conditions last month. The Elwood and Lexington firework displays had also been canceled for the same reasons.

Northern Gosper County has remained under Severe Drought (D2) conditions for the past several months. Despite some rainfall in July, it has not been enough to fully dent the deficit caused by the lack of precipitation last fall and this winter.

Further drought degradation has been predicted by the U.S. Drought Monitor in the next update on Thursday.

The event had been rescheduled for Labor Day but parts of south central Nebraska have recorded the driest August on record.

The National Weather Service – Hastings noted most of the coverage area could only expect less than a quarter of an inch of rain through the end of the month.