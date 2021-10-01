Johnson Lake draw down scheduled for November

JOHNSON LAKE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will lower the water level this fall at Johnson Lake in preparation of a maintenance project at the Johnson No. 2 hydro plant which is tentatively scheduled from Nov. 2-11.

The draw down at Johnson Lake is scheduled to begin on Oct. 26 to an elevation about six feet below normal operation levels. The reservoir south of Lexington, Neb., will slowly fill during the hydro plant outage and should return to normal elevations within a week of the end of the outage.

While the lakes are down, cabin-owners who may wish to perform shoreline maintenance are reminded to contact Central to obtain any necessary permits prior to initiating such projects. All draw down plans are subject to change depending on river flows and rain events.