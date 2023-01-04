 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Fagot retirement from FRAE, Inc.

John Fagot is retiring from FRAE, Inc. (Fagot Refrigeration and Electric) after 37 years as office manager.

He started his career after managing Wilcox Coop. In 1983, an anhydrous ammonia accident left him blind. In 1984, John attended the Lincoln school for the visually impaired and learned bookkeeping on voice activated computers.

He returned to Lexington and asked his brothers, Dave and Mark, if he could shadow their bookkeeper, Elma Van Nortwick (Mark’s mother-in-law) to practice his bookkeeping skills. In 1985, Elma retired and Mark and Dave hired John as office manager/bookkeeper.

When asked about the job, John says, “I am truly blessed to have had the faith and the love of my brothers and the love and help of my wife, Marge, and many others.”

Please join us for his retirement party, Friday, Jan. 13 at Kirks Nebraskaland Restaurant at 5 p.m.

