John Deere tractor a suffers heavy damage near Cozad on Monday
John Deere tractor a suffers heavy damage near Cozad on Monday

COZAD — A John Deere tractor was suffered heavy rear end damage by a fire that broke out during the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 27.

At 3:27 p.m., the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a field north of the High Gain Feed Lot, north of E. 8th St.

On scene, a John Deere 4440 tractor had caught fire, with the flames spreading from the engine compartment to the cab and the tires.

A Cozad fire engine arrived at the scene, shortly before any the firefighters were able to get water on the fire, the right rear tire ruptured with a loud bang, sending thick black smoke into the air.

The fire was quickly extinguished, with the tractor suffering severe damage as a result of the flames. The firefighters returned to the fire hall at 4:21 p.m.

No one was injured during the fire.

The Cozad firefighters were assisted on scene by the Dawson County’s Sheriff’s Office.

