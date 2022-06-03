Joel Lemus named Nebraska Coaches Association 2022 Soccer Coach of the Year

LEXINGTON — "It is my pleasure to announce that Lexington High School's Men's Soccer Coach, Joel Lemus, has been selected by Nebraska's High School Soccer Coaches to receive the Nebraska Coaches Association 2022 Boy's Soccer Coach of the Year!" said Lexington Public Schools Athletic Director Phil Truax

The Minutemen Soccer team finished as the Nebraska Class B State Runner Up under Coach Lemus's Leadership. Coach Lemus has committed an enormous amount of time and energy into developing the talent that his players possess, and harnessing that talent into a team that plays together, and exhibits a family like culture. Their main core value is "Familia". This honor certainly reflects the attributes we see from Coach Lemus on a daily basis.

This was Coach Lemus's first year as Head Soccer Coach....before that, he served as an assistant coach here in Lexington (3 years), helping the team to achieve their other State Runner Up finish in 2021. Prior to his time in Lexington, Coach Lemus was an assistant boys soccer coach in Crete for six years. Joel was a student athlete at Schuyler High School, and upon graduation, earned his education and counseling degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

With our favoritism on full display, we are extremely grateful that our student athletes get to work with one of the soccer coaches in Nebraska, and one of the best school counselors in the nation!

We would like to thank the Nebraska Coaches Association for their work and commitment to offering recognition opportunities for Nebraska Coaches and athletes alike.