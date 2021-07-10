Joe Torres Volleyball Tournament organizer says community is at the heart of the charitable event

The idea of a volleyball tournament to benefit a community member with cancer stuck and for the next 27 years around the end of July, community members gather to help support one of their own.

The tournament seemed to take on a life of its own, Macias noted, by 2001 there was constant coverage by the local media and sponsors began regularly supporting the tournament.

For instance, Lexington Regional Health Center has been supporting the tournament for 21 years, Pinnacle Bank for 20 and Black Diamond Auto for 11 years. D’Milaco’s has been the t-shirt sponsor for four years.

Macias reminisced while looking at a poster with all the names and faces of the people the tournament had benefited over the years.

In 1998, Bonnie Semler, who was diagnosed with colon cancer, was the beneficiary of the tournament but died only a few days before the tournament. Macias said her children came to him and said they understood if he didn’t want to go forward with the tournament, but he made it clear they would still hold it.

The tournament ended up coming up with only $2 under the cost of the headstone Semler’s children had chosen, Macias said another $50 donation came in and that put them over the top.