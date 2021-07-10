Joe Torres Volleyball Tournament organizer says community is at the heart of the charitable event

LEXINGTON — The annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament is entering its 27th year and organizer Jim Macias reflected on what has been at the heart of the event for all of these years, community.
The tournament, like nearly everything else, had to be called off during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the tournament is returning this year with a slight change.
While normally there is one individual chosen to receive the funds gathered from the tournament, this year the funds will be collected and held until the 2022 tournament, where the proceeds of both tournaments will be given to a chosen individual.
The origins of the tournament can trace its roots back to 1993 when Macias first moved to the community and met Joe Torres, who just happened to share the same name of Macias’ best friend in high school.
He recalled that Torres was at least 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighed 260-plus pound before leukemia struck. Within three months, Torres dwindled to 150 pounds. Because he was a volleyball player, Macias decided to organize a tournament as a fundraiser to benefit his friend.
The tournament is pool-play and double-elimination format. Players step in as volunteers to referee when their team in not playing. “It’s all on a volunteer basis,” Macias said.
The idea of a volleyball tournament to benefit a community member with cancer stuck and for the next 27 years around the end of July, community members gather to help support one of their own.
The tournament seemed to take on a life of its own, Macias noted, by 2001 there was constant coverage by the local media and sponsors began regularly supporting the tournament.
For instance, Lexington Regional Health Center has been supporting the tournament for 21 years, Pinnacle Bank for 20 and Black Diamond Auto for 11 years. D’Milaco’s has been the t-shirt sponsor for four years.
Macias reminisced while looking at a poster with all the names and faces of the people the tournament had benefited over the years.
In 1998, Bonnie Semler, who was diagnosed with colon cancer, was the beneficiary of the tournament but died only a few days before the tournament. Macias said her children came to him and said they understood if he didn’t want to go forward with the tournament, but he made it clear they would still hold it.
The tournament ended up coming up with only $2 under the cost of the headstone Semler’s children had chosen, Macias said another $50 donation came in and that put them over the top.
In 2005, Dave Wheeler was the tournaments beneficiary; he received the Most Valuable Player award during the tournament. Macias said that ended up meaning so much to Wheeler, that when he died in 2006, he was buried with the MVP award.
Macias said he was so proud of the Lexington community and said the tournament only happens because of the type of bonds this community has.
“It brings out the best in people,” Macias said of the tournament, “The community cares for the people who live here; it is overwhelming.”
Macias recalled one time a paper from North Platte wanted to interview Macias about his role in organizing the tournament, but he declined, saying they would have to interview everyone in Lexington to get a sense of why the tournament is successful.
This year the tournament is taking place on Sunday, July 25 starting at 8 a.m., teams will play at Plum Creek Park and the Lexington Aquatic Center. The deadline to apply is Thursday, July 22; the entry fee is $75 per teams.
Macias is always on the lookout for potential sponsors and raffle items.
For more information contact Jim Macias at 308-746-3100 or Henry Vogt at 308-529-0705.
Concessions are available during the tournament and there will be items for raffle. Free will donations are also accepted.