LEXINGTON — The Joe Torres Volleyball Tournament to benefit Tim Rios and his fight against Stage III squamous cell carcinoma cancer was held on Sunday, July 28.
Multiple teams, made up of members of the community volunteering their time, played double elimination volleyball at both Plum Creek Park and the Lexington Aquatic Center. While the heat was on during the day, play went on throughout the day.
Jim Macias, the organizer of the tournament, said days before the event, “You can talk to a friend and ask what you did this weekend? Some people played video games or watched television or you can say I spent my Saturday, in 90 degree weather, playing volleyball to raise money for someone in need.”
Tim Rios was on hand throughout the day to watch the tournament. He has long been a participant in the tournament throughout the years to help others in the community. Macias said it was an obvious choice to raise funds for Rios during this year’s tournament.
Macias said roughly $2,800 was raised for Rios. There were 16 teams, with an average of eight people each. There were around 300 people who attended to watch, buy raffle tickets and enjoy a meal he said.
“It was a complete success,” Macias said, “Each year, I am never disappointed.”
Macias thanked all the sponsors of the tournament, the volunteers, everyone who played and those who donated items, food, water, time, etc.
“I wish I could thank you all in writing,” he said, “These people give from their hearts.”
Caitlin Rios, one of Rios’ daughters, said of her father being the beneficiary of the tournament, “ I am very grateful they chose my dad to receive all the benefits from the tournament. I love that the community has been so great with supporting my dad through his journey and have been very generous with their donations. They have truly made a difference with it. My dad has had a long journey and he has been a trooper through the whole process.”
Caitlin continued, “It scared all of us kids when we found out but we knew that my dad was a fighter and that he would have the strength and courage to win the fight. He has always had a huge heart and always helped other when they needed it so for the whole town of Lexington to step up and help support him through the hard time is amazing. Thank you to everyone who has been there for him and that continues to show their support and I am proud to call Lexington my home town and we all love you dad.”
