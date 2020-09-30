JM’s Gifts has all of your seasonal needs

Editors note: This is a paid advertisement

COZAD — When it comes to seasonal needs, and beyond, shoppers need not look further than JM’s Gifts and Service Drug, located in downtown Cozad.

JM’s Gifts and Service Drug is a locally owned gift shop and pharmacy, located at 133 E. 8th St. in the 100th Meridian community.

With fall now officially upon us and the Halloween season quickly approaching, JM’s Gifts features a wide selection of fall décor for the home, as well as decorations to stand out during the Halloween season.

In addition to décor, JM’s Gifts also carries a selection of gift items for children, which would fit any birthday or Christmas gift needs. The store also carries a wide selection of cards for birthdays and seasonal holidays.

JM’s Gifts also has gift items for adults, such as mugs, bottles, glasses, hats, electronic items, etc. Find it hard to shop for a husband or male relative? JM’s Gifts has a wide assortment of countrified items and outdoor themed décor, mugs and wall hangings which would fit any hunting or outdoor enthusiast.