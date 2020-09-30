JM’s Gifts has all of your seasonal needs

Editors note: This is a paid advertisement
COZAD — When it comes to seasonal needs, and beyond, shoppers need not look further than JM’s Gifts and Service Drug, located in downtown Cozad.
JM’s Gifts and Service Drug is a locally owned gift shop and pharmacy, located at 133 E. 8th St. in the 100th Meridian community.
With fall now officially upon us and the Halloween season quickly approaching, JM’s Gifts features a wide selection of fall décor for the home, as well as decorations to stand out during the Halloween season.
In addition to décor, JM’s Gifts also carries a selection of gift items for children, which would fit any birthday or Christmas gift needs. The store also carries a wide selection of cards for birthdays and seasonal holidays.
JM’s Gifts also has gift items for adults, such as mugs, bottles, glasses, hats, electronic items, etc. Find it hard to shop for a husband or male relative? JM’s Gifts has a wide assortment of countrified items and outdoor themed décor, mugs and wall hangings which would fit any hunting or outdoor enthusiast.
There are also gourmet food and snack mixes from Wind & Willow. Some of the mixes include cranberry pecan, white chocolate cherry, juicy mango, jalapeño peach, key lime pie, bacon stuffed mushroom, smokehouse bacon, etc.
The 2020 Husker football season may have been delayed this year, but don’t let that stop you from checking out all the Husker items JM’s Gifts carries, including shirts, flags, mugs, glasses, koozies and wall hangings.
Service Drug Store is also located within JM’s Gifts and can meet all of your pharmaceutical needs. The facility is handicap accessible and offers a delivery service. The store employs two pharmacists. Services provided include compounding medicines, delivery and durable medical equipment sales.
JM’s Gifts is open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.
To contact JM’s Gifts, call 308-784-4438, to contact Service Drug Store, call 308-784-2238.
