LEXINGTON — First responders were advised the Jaws of Life were needed at the scene of an overturned cement truck on Heartland Road just before noon on Thursday, Dec. 12.
At 11:40 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of an overturned cement truck on Heartland Road, east of the Paulsen Inc. Ready Mix plant.
Two minutes later dispatched advised first responders the Jaws of Life would be needed at the scene, they also reported the cement truck was on its side and it had suffered a fuel leak.
Law enforcement on site included the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department.
Other agencies included Nebraska Public Power District and Black Hills Energy.
The condition of the driver was not available on scene.
