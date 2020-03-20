James Screws, the Manager at T.O. Haas Tire in Lexington, received the Top Performer Award at the company's Annual Awards Banquet last month. The award recognizes those who have excelled in productivity, reliability, consistency and goal attainment. Results are based on an analysis the overall performance of the store and their ability to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction.
"Top performers are the best of the best" said owner, Randy Haas. "Day in and day out they consistently work hard to resolve problems and help customers, and they do it with a positive attitude."
Screws was part of a handful of employees who were recognized at the event. "This is not an individual award", said Screws. "Our team here at the Lexington location are some of the very best in the industry."
T.O. Haas Tire operates a chain of 25 retail tire and automotive service facilities in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa. The firm is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.
