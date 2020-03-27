James Damm, 71, of Apollo Beach, Florida, died March 22, 2020 in Florida after a short illness with cancer.
There will be no visitation, or memorial book signing. The family is honoring James wish for cremation.
Burial will be held at a later date.
He was born March 24, 1948 in Minden, to Ezra and Doris Damm. His family moved to Lexington in 1965 and he graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1966. He then went on to further his education by attending Kearney State College.
He was united in marriage on July 4, 1968 to Carleen Smith. One son was blessed to this marriage: Greggory. James worked several years at Monroe Tenneco Automotive in Cozad before moving to California for a better life, which they found when James starting working for State Farm. With his job, they lived in California, Illinois and Florida. He retired in Florida and resided there until his passing.
Survivors include his wife, Carleen Damm of Apollo Beach, Fla.; his son, Greggory (Jennifer) of Charlotte, N. C.; grandsons, Mason and Gavin of Charlotte, N. C.; sister, Judy (Randy) Chapman of Lexington; sisters-in-law, Barbara (Lyle) Roberts of Lexington, Joan (Randy) Dethlefs of Kearney, Peggy (Tom) Kjar of Cozad and Kathy (Jody) Van Cleave of Omaha; brothers-in-law, Danny (Cindi) Smith of Lexington and Jerry (Jill) Smith of Lexington; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with local arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
