It’s almost time for LPS’s Lights on Afterschool rally

LEXINGTON — Lexington Public Schools afterschool programs provide valuable service for the community and it is nearly time to celebrate these programs this year.
The Lexington Afterschool Programs invite the community to attend the Lights on Afterschool program on Thursday, Oct. 24. The goal is to raise awareness of the importance of quality afterschool programs.
Last year over 600 students, parents, staff and community members attended the event. Civic leaders were also on hand including Mayor John Fagot and Senator Matt Williams.
The event begins at 4:30 p.m. in the Lexington Middle School gym with the afterschool program rally. At 5:30 p.m. an expo of different community businesses and organizations opens in the Orthman Community YMCA’s gym, a meal will also be served at this time in the LMS cafeteria, with the event concluding at 6:30 p.m.
“The Lexington Middle School Multiple Choice program was created 13 years ago and the Lexington Academy for the elementary is on its 11th year,” said Director of Multiple Choices and Lexington Academy Afterschool programs Patricia Sanchez-Stewart during last year’s event, “The programs are federally funded by a 21st Century Learning Center grant from the federal government. The grant is then awarded by the state to institutions that apply for them, which are usually public schools.”
Over 400 students take part in both Multiple Choices and Lexington Academy, several of the elementaries have waiting lists.
The average Multiple Choices program day is separated into three sessions. Session one begins at the end of the school day and ends at 4:20 p.m. The second session begins at 4:20 p.m. and concludes at 5:05 p.m. Session three is optional for students but highly encouraged and runs from 5:05 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Fridays, session three ends at 5 p.m.
