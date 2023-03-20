LEXINGTON — A Lexington High School senior was named as Elk’s Student of the Month for January 2023.

Isabella Carlson, daughter of Seth and Tiffany Carlson, has attended Lexington Public Schools, starting with Bryan Elementary, Lexington Middle School and now LHS.

Carlson has a cumulative grade point average of 4.7 and is ranked fourth out of her class of 234 students.

The activities she has been involved in includes the golf, track and field, National Honor Society, the speech team and marching band.

The clubs and organizations she has belonged to include Girl Scouts, church youth group, 4-H Club and the church committee, helping with Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and being on the nominating committee.

Carlson’s awards and honors include Highly Advanced Learners, Honor Roll and she has earned the All A’s award from LHS every semester she has been in high school.

Her work experience includes Subway and being a caregiver at Ridgeway Senior Living, formerly Avamere at Lexington.

In a letter of recommendation, LMS 8th grade math teacher Kayla Myers said Carlson was her student cadet in the spring and fall of 2022. Myers also coached her in golf.

“As a student, Isabella has always strived for excellence in her grades and her character. She continually demonstrates her character in my classroom when helping younger students with assignments and on the golf course when she is always bringing a smile to others, even in competition,” Myers wrote.

“Isabella has spent four years with the Minutemaid golf team, three years in National Honor Society, four years volunteering at both her church and the food pantry, one year in both speech and track and five years being a part of her church choir,” wrote Myers.

“Isabella is a fantastic student and I did not hesitate in writing this recommendation when asked, as she is a very deserving individual,” Myers concluded.

The Elks Student of the Month is sponsored by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Nominees are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholarship.