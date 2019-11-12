GOTHENBURG — At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2019 deputies with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a 2018 Chevrolet Cruz on Willow Island Road south of Gothenburg. In the vehicle was 34 year old Jeremy Buckingham from Fort Dodge, Iowa.
It was confirmed that Mr. Buckingham had an active warrant out of Iowa for sex offender registration violation. While deputies were placing Mr. Buckingham under arrest, a passenger in the vehicle identified as 36 year old Kristense Rose of Marshalltown, Iowa, fled, driving the vehicle.
Deputies located the vehicle and Ms. Rose a short time later after she threw five pounds of suspected methamphetamine from the vehicle.
Mr. Buckingham and Ms. Rose were booked into Dawson County jail for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Ms. Rose was also booked for felony flight to avoid arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.