Iowa resident named as Robert Henri Museum’s October Artist of the Month

I have spent many years working as a mental health therapist with children who have experienced heartbreaking trauma. I know that childhood is a vulnerable and difficult time for many and I am amazed by human resilience. As I create these idealistic representations of childhood, I am expressing my sincere wish that all children can experience peaceful, carefree moments. Viewers of any age may see themselves as a child and be reminded of moments from their past, or times they enjoyed watching their children or grandchildren.

I work from photographs as children typically dislike sitting still for any length of time. Sometimes these are photos taken in public places, such as the beach, skating rinks or sledding hills. Sometimes I ask children to pose. I work loosely from the photos, editing and simplifying to create the composition. I like to use clear, bright colors to represent a joyful mood.

The museum’s artist programs are being sponsored by the membership of the museum. The Artist of the Month program was established in 1998 to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri, one of America’s greatest art instructors. He taught more than one thousand students over his long career including well-known artists such as Edward Hopper, Rockwell Kent, George Bellows, Marjorie Ryerson and Elizabeth Grandin.

Artists can apply to the museum for consideration for entry into the program by going to its web page and printing off the application and submitting it. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2022 program.