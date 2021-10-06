Iowa resident named as Robert Henri Museum’s October Artist of the Month

COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is pleased to announce that Jill Woodward of Dallas Center, Iowa will be Artist of the Month for October 2021. Her work will be on display at the museum with many available for purchase. A reception will take place at the museum on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 to honor her and her work. Jill’s work will be on display at the museum and available for viewing beginning on October 1 and until October 31.
Jill has participated in many art exhibits, shows and residency programs including the following: Fall Harvest Art Tour, Sept. 2019, Polk County Heritage Gallery Show, Spring 2019 & 2020, Women’s Art Exhibit, 2019 & 2020, Art on the Prairie, Juried Art Festival, Perry, IA, Nov. 2018 & 2019, Plymouth Church, Des Moines, IA, Dec. 2018, Artist in Residence, Ballet Des Moines, Oct. 2018, LaPoste, Perry, IA, OneWoman Show, June 2018, Dickenson Law Offices, Des Moines, IA, Spring 2018, Monmouth Museum, NJ, Portrait Show 2016, Delano Old Fashioned Christmas Art Walk, Delano, MN, 2003-20016, Primavera, Plymouth, MN, 2005-20013, Delano Community Art Show, Delano, MN, 2001-2016, Artist/Poet Collaborative Show, Cannon Falls, MN, 2016
Her artist statement reads as follows:
Art is my path to creating a world of beauty, peace and serenity. I paint children engaged in the simple pleasures of childhood. In my paintings, children are self-absorbed in the playful activities of youth. Scenes are frequently set in midwestern landscapes of sunshine, blue skies, green grass or snow. Childhood intrigues me as a fleeting opportunity to be genuine and authentic, a time when mindfulness is natural and self-consciousness does not exist. This presents as an easy charm that delights me!
I have spent many years working as a mental health therapist with children who have experienced heartbreaking trauma. I know that childhood is a vulnerable and difficult time for many and I am amazed by human resilience. As I create these idealistic representations of childhood, I am expressing my sincere wish that all children can experience peaceful, carefree moments. Viewers of any age may see themselves as a child and be reminded of moments from their past, or times they enjoyed watching their children or grandchildren.
I work from photographs as children typically dislike sitting still for any length of time. Sometimes these are photos taken in public places, such as the beach, skating rinks or sledding hills. Sometimes I ask children to pose. I work loosely from the photos, editing and simplifying to create the composition. I like to use clear, bright colors to represent a joyful mood.
The museum’s artist programs are being sponsored by the membership of the museum. The Artist of the Month program was established in 1998 to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri, one of America’s greatest art instructors. He taught more than one thousand students over his long career including well-known artists such as Edward Hopper, Rockwell Kent, George Bellows, Marjorie Ryerson and Elizabeth Grandin.
Artists can apply to the museum for consideration for entry into the program by going to its web page and printing off the application and submitting it. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2022 program.