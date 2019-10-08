GOTHENBURG — An Iowa based refuse collection truck manufacturer has purchased the old Baldwin Filters building in Gothenburg, according to county real estate records.
Curbtender Inc. designs and manufactures refuse collection vehicles in Cedar Falls, Iowa, according to the company’s website.
The company manufactures 12 types of collection trucks.
After Baldwin Filters announced its relocation of the facilities’ jobs to Kearney, the Gothenburg Improvement Company, GIC, purchased the building at the start of this year. The GIC intended to find a business which would be a good fit for the Gothenburg community.
In June, Dawson Area Development, DAD, began looking for applicants for manufacturing positions. There were seven core positions which needed applicants. This included, equipment assembler, general laborer, machinist, maintenance technician, painter, welder/assembler and welder/mechanic, according to a June Clipper-Herald article.
According to Dawson County real estate records, Curbtender purchased the land containing the old Baldwin building on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from the Gothenburg Improvement Company.
GIC President Nate Wyatt was contacted about the purchase, Wyatt said the GIC is under a non-disclosure agreement and could not comment at this time.
DAD Executive Director Andrea McClintic was also contacted for more information, but she noted they were also under a non-disclosure agreement and could not comment as well.
