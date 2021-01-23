“Inspiration” quilt made for Lexington coach Sam Jilka for earning the 2020 Male Coach of the Year award

LEXINGTON — Sam Jilka, Lexington High School cross country and track and field coach, was recently awarded the 2019-2020 Male Coach of the Year and a quilt was created by a Lexington resident to commemorate the achievement.
The quilt was unveiled during the LHS academic pep rally held on Wednesday.
Mary Kay Berg said she created the quilt during the months of the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown.
“I always name my quilts,” Berg told Jilka and the student body, “the name of this quilt is, ‘Inspiration’ because you are an inspiration. You inspire students, you put hope in their heart, vision and determination in their minds and then you put wings on their feet.”
“Congratulations to you for being chosen coach of the year,” Berg said to Jilka.
Jilka said, “I want to thank all of you, the athletes I have worked with, I just appreciate the opportunity.”
Jilka spoke of the importance of self-discipline and told the students to practice it both on the field and in the classroom.
Clipper-Herald Sports Editor Benjamin Arrowood wrote in May 2020, “Coach Jilka’s resume and list of accomplishments is long, but recently he has guided Lexington’s Boys Track Team to a State Championship (2019), and The Lexington Boys Cross Country Team to a Central Conference Championship (Lexington’s first ever), and a State Runner Up Finish (2019). He has led his teams to multiple State Championships and Multiple Runner up Finishes in his tenure. Even with all of his coaching successes, he takes more pride in the relationships he builds with his athletes, and the bonds they build with each other than anything else.”
LHS Activities Director Phil Truax said he wishes they could have brought back the hundreds of student athletes from years past who were positively impacted by Jilka’s coaching and teaching.
However several current cross country members were on hand to provide their thoughts about Coach Jilka.
“Thank you for pulling us aside and asking us if everything was okay if we seemed off or unfocused, it really showed us you cared about us outside of the athletic world,” one said.
Another said, “Thank you for pounding confidence into us and removing the word ‘can’t’ from the English vocabulary.”
“Thank you for showing us we will fall down seven times, but we will stand up eight,” said another.
Then a final one, “Thank you for teaching us puking after a race is nothing more than a badge of honor.”