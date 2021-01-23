“Inspiration” quilt made for Lexington coach Sam Jilka for earning the 2020 Male Coach of the Year award

LEXINGTON — Sam Jilka, Lexington High School cross country and track and field coach, was recently awarded the 2019-2020 Male Coach of the Year and a quilt was created by a Lexington resident to commemorate the achievement.

The quilt was unveiled during the LHS academic pep rally held on Wednesday.

Mary Kay Berg said she created the quilt during the months of the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown.

“I always name my quilts,” Berg told Jilka and the student body, “the name of this quilt is, ‘Inspiration’ because you are an inspiration. You inspire students, you put hope in their heart, vision and determination in their minds and then you put wings on their feet.”

“Congratulations to you for being chosen coach of the year,” Berg said to Jilka.

Jilka said, “I want to thank all of you, the athletes I have worked with, I just appreciate the opportunity.”

Jilka spoke of the importance of self-discipline and told the students to practice it both on the field and in the classroom.