LEXINGTON — Lexington will be celebrating its sesquicentennial, 150th anniversary, in 2024 and the steering committee would like residents input on the types of events they would like to see.

The steering committee planning the 150th anniversary events began meeting in late 2022.

“Our sesquicentennial will be a celebration of people from all walks of life settling in Lexington and finding "A Better Life" includes festivities to mark this very special occasion and recognize our community's heritage, accomplishments, and community pride,” the committee stated.

To help plan for these events the Lexington 150th steering committee would like your input on the types of events that residents and visitors would enjoy participating in. The answers will be used to help guide the committee in planning for the 2024 celebration.

The link to the survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2VBRLR5