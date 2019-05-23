LEXINGTON — There was a brief escape of an inmate from official custody on Monday, May 20 from the Dawson County Courthouse.
Luis Sandoval-Magana, 19-years-old, had just been terminated from drug court when he was handcuffed by Dawson County Sheriff Deputy Omar Castellanos, according to court documents.
Sandoval had been terminated from drug court earlier in May for violating the terms of the program and was ordered to serve five days in jail, according to court records.
Immediately after this, Sandoval fled from the Dawson County District Courtroom on foot, while still handcuffed.
A short search of the area was conducted by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department. Sandoval was located four blocks away from the courthouse and was taken back into custody.
Sandoval has been charged with escape after conviction, a Class 3 felony. Bond was set at 10 percent of $50,000 according to court documents. His next hearing is set for June 11, 2019.
