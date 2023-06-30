HASTINGS — Independence Day occurs early in our climatologically-hottest month of the year — July.

The majority of Independence Days in the Nebraska Tri Cities feature afternoon high temperatures between the mid-80s and low-90s, while morning low temperatures typically settle somewhere in the 60s. However, even in a summer weather pattern, typically less variable than other seasons, some holidays still exhibit notable departures from “average” conditions.

For example: just in the last 30 years, Independence Day highs in Grand Island have ranged from 73 to 102 degrees This story features a wealth of Independence Day weather and climate information focused specifically on Grand Island, where weather records date back 127 years to 1896.

Temperatures: According to the entire period of record, the hottest Independence Day on record was 109 degrees in 1936, and the coolest daytime high was 70 degrees in 1915. As for low temperatures, the chilliest on record was 48 degrees in 1997, and the warmest was 80 degrees in 1934.

Only 15-of-127 Independence Days on record (12 percent) have featured high temperatures of 100 degrees or higher, and five of these were during the infamously-hot 1930s. However, a 100 degrees reading did just occur last year in 2022 (the first since 2012).

Rainfall: The wettest Independence Day on record was way back in 1902 with 2.56 inches. However, only 3-of-127 holidays featured more than 1 inch of rain (and not since 1.53 inches in 1984). Measurable amounts (0.01 inches or more) have been recorded in 35-of-127 years (28 percent of the time). The 0.46 inches that fell during the very early morning hours last year actually marked the first measurable rain on Independence Day at Central Nebraska Regional Airport in 12 years (since 0.47 inches in 2010).

Severe Thunderstorms/Tornadoes (recent past): Just last year (July 4, 2022) went down in the history books for featuring a climatologically-rare, very-early morning EF-1 rated tornado.

It abruptly emerged from the cover of darkness and carved out a nearly 10 mile path through Hall and Merrick counties, damaging over a half dozen homes, destroying several outbuildings and snapping a number of power poles along the way (fortunately no reported injuries).

This tornado first touched down at 12:51 a.m. CDT near the extreme southeastern fringes of Grand Island (near South Locust St. and Schimmer Drive) and lifted about 19 minutes later approximately four miles south-southwest of Chapman in Merrick County.

2022 Recap

If not for what happened near the very southeast edges of Grand Island very early in the morning on Independence Day 2022, last year’s holiday would have mainly been noted for featuring the hottest high temperature in a decade, as the afternoon high of 100 degrees was the highest since 102 degrees back in 2012.

Getting back to the more “mundane” weather details of Independence Day 2022 in Grand Island, the aforementioned above-average afternoon high temperature of 100° was preceded by a corresponding above-average morning low temperature of 74 degrees.

It was also a humid day, with dewpoints in the upper 60s-low 70s driving afternoon-early evening heat index values to as high as 105-108 degrees (an official Heat Advisory was in effect). Much of the day featured a decent breeze, with sustained south-southwest winds generally around 15 mph and gusting 25 mph. However, these breezes eased down to only 5-10 mph by late afternoon-evening.

Finally turning to rainfall, the vast majority of the calendar day was dry (including all of the daylight and evening hours).

However, the complex of rain and thunderstorms that spawned the very-early morning tornado also dropped 0.46 inches of rain at Central Nebraska Regional Airport, mostly during the first hour of the official calendar day between 1-2 a.m. CDT/12-1 a.m. CST, please note that official daily climate data is based off the 24-hour period starting/ending at Midnight CST, regardless of whether Daylight Saving Time is in effect.

This actually marked the first measurable Independence Day rain in Grand Island in 12 years (since 0.47 inches in 2010).