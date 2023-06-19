COZAD — It was all planes, hot air balloons and automobiles at the inaugural Platte Valley Tailwinds event, hosted in Cozad over Father’s Day weekend.

The multi-day event was a year in the making, being born out of the desire to host a hot air balloon festival.

The event coordinators grew to include Chantelle Krepcik, Teresa Osborn, Justin and Karen Morris, Dave lahm, Luke and Allison Johnson, Mitch Helmuth, Bob Mann, Dawn Beans, Stacey Darling and Mid-State Aviation staff.

Osborn said Krepcik, then the Executive Director with the Cozad Area Chamber of Commerce, had the initial idea to host a hot air balloon event in Cozad.

Osborn said Allison Johnson, with Mid-State Aviation, had helped to coordinate the 2016 air show in Cozad and they leaned on her to help get all the proper clearances so the event could be held.

The committee began meeting in earnest last January. After doing some research, the group decided to expand the offerings, in case the weather wasn’t conductive for balloon flights.

The group decided to add family friendly events, offerings for children, a fly-in, a car show and later, Great American Kites.

Platte Valley Tailwinds full list of events kicked off on Friday, June 16 with a steak dinner and live music provided by the band Sweetwater.

Checking off the automobiles box, there was a cruise night and car show hosted, with 50 vehicles taking part. Osborn said the vehicles paraded around Meadowlark Pointe Emerald Nursing & Rehab to give the residents a show.

Saturday, June 17 saw events occurring all day, around 40 vehicles returned to the Cozad airport for a car show while Great American Kites put on a display.

Great American Kites is a business based in Polo, Mo., and operated by Sean Beaver.

In an interview on the Big Boss Mare podcast, Beaver said, “Great American Kites is a community engagement business. We are in the business of bringing people communities, businesses, and organizations together through the whimsical nature of kites.”

“The kites that we fly just happened to be the largest kite you'll ever see in your life. They're household size kites,” said Beaver.

Osborn said that, ironically enough for Nebraska, the largest kites that Great American Kites flies couldn’t go up due to a lack of wind, but several 30 to 40 foot kites, including one that looked like a whale, could be put up.

There was also a fly-in, with eight aircraft taking part, Osborne said, there was a variety of planes including open cockpit biplanes, a Waco S series and Cessna 150F.

Osborn said the aircraft did a series of touch-and-goes, taking off from the airport, circling around and landing again.

The sight that likely caught the attention of most residents were the six hot air balloons at the airport.

Osborn said the operators of 605 Balloon Ride, based in Sioux Falls, S.D., coordinated with other balloon fliers from Colorado and South Dakota to take part in the event.

Due to weather conditions the balloons can only fly near sunrise and sunset, Osborn said. There were some people who stopped their cars near the airport at 5 a.m. just to get a better look at the balloons being assembled and going up.

During the weekend, the balloon operators were treated to different activities throughout Dawson County. Osborn said after the weekend was over, they expressed an interest in returning to the area.

Despite some pesky afternoon showers, the most visually stunning event, the balloon glow, was able to be hosted Saturday evening.

For a glow event, balloons are set up at sunset in the launch area, an open field, or a football stadium and are inflated as if they are going to take off, but instead of being allowed to ascend, they are held down by the ground crew. The propane burners are ignited periodically to keep the balloons inflated with hot air.

Throughout the day, craft and retail vendors promoted their wares in the open hangers, food was available from food trucks, live music was played and the kids had a number of different activities they could take part in.

On Sunday morning, there was a Father’s Day Champagne brunch held, along with a balloon flight.

Champagne and hot air balloons actually share an interesting historical link.

The tie dates back to the 1780’s when hot air balloons first took flight. In the 18th century, hot air ballooning was a groundbreaking science.

Because most had never heard of or seen a hot air balloon at the time, many onlookers were afraid of the “dragon-like” hot air balloons, and would often attack balloons with pitchforks. Hot air balloons were also unpopular with farmers as they were not fond of balloons landing in their fields and disturbing their crops.

On one of the first successfully manned balloon flights, the passengers carried along a bottle of champagne to enjoy during the flight, but instead of actually drinking it, it was used as an offer of goodwill to the farmers whose field their balloon had landed in.

The champagne convinced the farmers that the balloon was far from being a fierce dragon, and acted as an apology or peace offering for disturbing the land and animals grazing in the field.

The champagne smoothed things over and thus, tradition was born.

Overall, around 1,000 people attended the three day event, Osborn said.

Debriefing from the weekend, Osborn said for as small of a group that made up the planning committee, the event, “came together very well.” She said they learned from it and plan to implement lessons and suggestions from attendees in the future.

Osborn said a few weeks leading up to the event, amid the stress of planning and coordinating, she was sure she wouldn’t help again. However, after the weekend in the books, she has changed her mind.

She said the event can gain steam now that it has been held and people saw how fun everything could be. The committee plans to take feedback from vendors, attendees and others to craft future plans for the event.

Osborn said the committee thanks everyone who took part and those who helped to sponsor it.

