Immigrant and ethnicity report shows diversity of Lexington’s student body

LEXINGTON — It’s no secret Lexington is a diverse community, but an immigrant and ethnicity report presented to the school board detailed just how many different countries and backgrounds help make up the Lexington Public School’s student body.

Julie Myers, Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Director, presented an immigrant, English Learner and ethnicity report to the school board during their meeting on Monday, Oct. 10.

Of the 3,236 pre-K-12 students enrolled in the district, 573, or 17.7 percent, were born outside of the United States.

Of the 2,969 students in K-12, 1,188 qualify as English Learners, one of the highest percentages ever, Myers said. An English Learner student is learning the language and their native language is not English.

There are 566 immigrant students that hail from 25 different countries, the numbers by country of birth include:

Vietnam: 1

Venezuela: 2

Thailand: 3

Sweden: 1

Sudan: 18

Spain: 1

South Korea: 1

Somalia: 8

Philippines: 1

Nicaragua: 3

Mexico: 110

Malta: 3

Lebanon: 2

Kenya: 96

Honduras: 21

Guatemala: 206

Federated States of Micronesia: 8

Ethiopia: 11

El Salvador: 51

Dominican Republic: 1

Dijibouti: 3

Democratic Republic of Congo: 1

Cuba: 11

Canada: 1

Afghanistan: 2

Myers noted that Kenya hosts many refugees from other African countries and some of the students may not have been born there but came later as refugees.

There are also seven students who are not immigrants but were born outside of the United States.

Belgium: 1, U.S. citizen born abroad

Japan: 1, U.S. citizen born abroad

Mexico, 1: U.S. citizen born abroad

Guam: 2, U.S. Island territory

Puerto Rico, 1, U.S. Island territory

Of these students, 68 immigrated within the last year, 76 immigrated less than three years ago and 423 immigrated more than three years ago.

Of the 144 students who have immigrated in the last three years:

Afghanistan: 1%

Cuba: 8%

El Salvador: 7%

Micronesia: 6%

Guatemala: 50%

Honduras: 3%

Kenya: 2%

Nicaragua: 1%

Somalia: 1%

Sudan: 1%

Venezuela: 1%

Per the agenda, the board approved the sale of outdated technology devices to Diamond Assests, while the final price isn’t determined until the devices are inspected on site, they do come on site and handle the packing, Technology Director Mark Burson noted.

Also approved was a contract with Iowa Schools for the Deaf for a student in need of this service and a contract with Westside Community Schools for a Lexington area student that must live at a residential care facility in Omaha.

In the policy section, the board approved a change to policy 4040.

Superintendent John Hakonson explained that the Migrant Recruiter position was added to the 12 month classified staff category. It is a new position paid for entirely through migrant funds, the change to the policy was necessary to clarify the benefits for the position.

LPS Migrant Coordinator Marni Baker said that in the past the Migrant Recruiter in charge of overseeing Lexington had been employed by ESU 9 or 13. However, there has been inconsistent employment in this position for several years and it has raised concern that eligible students are being missed.

Hakonson said they have already been able to fill the position.

There were two transportation requests presented to the board, the first from the Dawson County Children’s Museum for the use of buses and drivers during their annual Polar Express event on Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10. Hakonson said this has been approved in the past and the district has not charged for it.

The second request came from the high school journalism and Powerlifting qualifiers to attend their respective national competitions.

For journalism, students would have to qualify at the state competition by earning a Cornhusker award. Nationals are in St. Louis from Nov. 9-13.

Powerlifting students would have to qualify at the state meet. Nationals will be held in Myrtle Beach from March 27-April 4.

The board approved all the transportation requests.

During the superintendent report, Hakonson noted Parent-teacher conferences will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be a 1:30 p.m. dismissal on Wednesday. No school for students Thursday through Tuesday. Homecoming is Friday, Oct. 21.

A representative from Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway, & Luth will provide a report on the district's 2021-2022 financial audit at the November 14 board meeting.

The State Education Conference is Nov. 16-18 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Cindy Benjamin, Larry Steinberger, Julie Myers, Angie Kovarik, Mark Burson, and Hakonson will be attending.

Hakonson offered his congratulations to girls golf team members O'Brasia Amos, Abigail Owens, Isabella Carlson, Ella Ford, and Sydni Ringenberg for qualifying for the Class B state championship held in Gering.