Illinois vehicle rolls on I-80 near Overton, two transported to hospital

OVERTON — An Illinois vehicle traveling on I-80 near Overton entered the median and rolled and caused both occupants to be transported to the hospital.

On Monday, Jan. 4, at 4:30 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol was alerted to a vehicle which had rolled near into the median near mile marker 247. Two occupants in the vehicle had suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Officer.

The Overton Volunteer Fire Department was contacted for transport. At 4:41 p.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was contacted for mutual aid to help transport as well. Thomas said one of the doors needed to be forced open to extract both occupants.

Seatbelts were in use at the time of the accident and both occupants were transported to Lexington Regional Health Center.