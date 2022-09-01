Illinois man arrested after 100 mph pursuit near Lexington

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Illinois man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.

The incident occurred about approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper observed a Nissan Versa traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-80 near Lexington. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the Nissan reached speeds of nearly 120 miles per hour and at times passed other vehicles on the shoulder. As the vehicle reached mile marker 261, another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks. The Nissan slowed down significantly, but still refused to stop. A trooper then successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. The entire pursuit lasted approximately 16 minutes.

The driver, Frederick McGee, 23, of Chicago, Ill., was taken into custody without further incident. Troopers also located a duffle bag containing 16 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the car.

McGee was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and other charges. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.