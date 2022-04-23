Idaho man, subject of a 12 hour law enforcement search near I-80, sentenced to prison

LEXINGTON — An Idaho man who fled law enforcement and was pursued for 12 hours near the Overton I-80 interchange has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Matthew B. Davis, 31, of Nampa, Idaho, had been initially charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, Class 2 felony, theft by receiving stolen property over $5,000, Class 2A felony and obstructing a peace officer, Class 1 misdemeanor.

Davis pleaded guilty to the charges of theft by receiving and obstructing a peace officer.

The Class 1D felony charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person was amended to attempt of a Class 1 felony and the Class 2 felony charge of possession of a firearm while committing a felony were dismissed by the court.

During the sentencing hearing on April 11, District Court Judge James Doyle sentenced Davis to 30 months for the first count, 30 months for the second count and 12 months for the third count. All will be served concurrently.

Davis was given credit for 219 days served in jail.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 9:32 a.m., the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a stolen vehicle parked at the Jay Brothers parking lot, near the Overton I-80 interchange.

Deputies made contact with Davis, who was inside the vehicle, according to court documents.

When contact was made, Davis was asleep in the vehicle, but when he woke up, he exited the vehicle and ran south across the lanes of the interstate towards the Platte River, according to court documents.

The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team was activated, as well as drones, air support and police service dogs. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office alerted people south of Overton to keep their homes and vehicles locked.

Chief Deputy Greg Gilg said Davis would go back and forth across the interstate, returning to the wooded area around the river to hide.

Toward the end of the search, Gilg said the NSP’s aircraft located Davis and coordinated with law enforcement on the ground to close in on Davis.

The search lasted for 12 hours; Davis was located and apprehended north of the interstate near mile marker 246, a mile and a half west of where he first fled.