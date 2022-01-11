Idaho man, subject of 12 hour search near I-80, pleads guilty to amended charges

Deputies made contact with Davis, who was inside the vehicle, according to court documents.

When contact was made, Davis was asleep in the vehicle, but when he woke up, he exited the vehicle and ran south across the lanes of the interstate towards the Platte River, according to court documents.

The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team was activated, as well as drones, air support and police service dogs. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office alerted people south of Overton to keep their homes and vehicles locked.

Chief Deputy Greg Gilg said Davis would go back and forth across the interstate, returning to the wooded area around the river to hide.

Toward the end of the search, Gilg said the NSP’s aircraft located Davis and coordinated with law enforcement on the ground to close in on Davis.

The search lasted for 12 hours, Davis was located and apprehended north of the interstate near mile marker 246, a mile and a half west of where he first fled.