ICU beds in short supply as COVID-19 cases continue to be reported

LEXINGTON — ICU beds are in short supply as COVID-19 cases continue to be reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, the risk dial for the area remained in the same place last week.
Two Rivers did not provide an update with the dial change, but 318 cases were reported between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12. In the past month, just over 300 new cases were reported on average in the district.
Weekly COVID-19 case counts in Dawson County ranged between 65-100 and weekly counts seemed to show an increasing trend.
In the past month, 1,229 new cases have been confirmed, with 50 cases at long-term care and other residential facilities.
About one-third of the staffed hospital beds in Two Rivers are currently available, but only two of 30 staffed ICU beds in the district are available. COVID-19 patients occupy one-third of those beds. Eight COVID-19 patients across the district are on ventilators.
The risk dial reflects consistent disease numbers and high-test positivity rates, near-full ICU capacity, and the slow rate of increased vaccination coverage. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
As of Monday, 46 percent of the Two Rivers total population of 97,132, and 58 percent of people aged 18 and over, had been fully vaccinated. Visit trphd.org/covid-19/vaccination-reports.html for details.
On Thursday, Oct. 21, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the state rescinded its directed health measure that temporarily suspended elective surgeries.
Gov. Ricketts also announced that coronavirus hospitalizations in Nebraska have fallen below 10% of statewide hospital bed capacity, 7-day rolling average. In keeping with previously announced policy, updates to the Nebraska Hospital Capacity Dashboard—hosted at dhhs.ne.gov—will return to a weekly schedule as long as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain below the 10 percent capacity threshold.
Daily COVID-19 data were reported on Thursday, Oct. 21.
“The next update to the dashboard will occur on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The Nebraska Hospital Capacity Dashboard will subsequently be updated once per week on Wednesdays and will no longer include demographic data and county-specific statistics”, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there were 396 active COVID-19 hospitalizations last week. The number of hospitalizations has been slowly falling throughout October.
There were 5,371 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, up 263 from the prior week.
To date, 68.1 percent of the state’s total population over the age of 12 has been vaccinated and 5.10 percent have been partially vaccinated.