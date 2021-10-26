ICU beds in short supply as COVID-19 cases continue to be reported

LEXINGTON — ICU beds are in short supply as COVID-19 cases continue to be reported in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, the risk dial for the area remained in the same place last week.

Two Rivers did not provide an update with the dial change, but 318 cases were reported between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12. In the past month, just over 300 new cases were reported on average in the district.

Weekly COVID-19 case counts in Dawson County ranged between 65-100 and weekly counts seemed to show an increasing trend.

In the past month, 1,229 new cases have been confirmed, with 50 cases at long-term care and other residential facilities.

About one-third of the staffed hospital beds in Two Rivers are currently available, but only two of 30 staffed ICU beds in the district are available. COVID-19 patients occupy one-third of those beds. Eight COVID-19 patients across the district are on ventilators.

The risk dial reflects consistent disease numbers and high-test positivity rates, near-full ICU capacity, and the slow rate of increased vaccination coverage. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.