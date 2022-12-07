 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ice glaze to impact Thursday morning commute

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact area roadways for much, if not all of the day Thursday.

 Brian Neben Lexington Clipper-Herald

LEXINGTON — A Winter Weather Advisory has been set to start tonight at midnight tonight due to freezing rain that will lead to icy conditions during the Thursday morning commute.

Between midnight and sunrise a shield of precipitation will overspread the area from southwest to northeast, per the National Weather Service – Hastings.

Due to temperatures at the surface being below freezing and temperatures aloft being slightly above freezing, most people will see a varied mix of freezing rain, snow and some sleet.

Freezing rain could result in 5 to 15 hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation and could make untreated roads “very slick,” during the morning commute and even lasting into the daytime in some places.

NWS Hastings notes that areas north of I-80 could struggle to melt off much ice and are most favored to catch some snow on the backside of the system as it departs during the afternoon and evening. Any snow accumulation will be well under an inch.

“Again, we are far more concerned with ice issues from this weather system, and not snow,” NWS Hastings states, “Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact area roadways for much, if not all of the day Thursday.”

The Winter Weather Advisory begins at midnight and is set to expire at 6 p.m., it now includes the entire NWS Hastings coverage area

The Winter Weather Advisory begins at midnight and is set to expire at 6 p.m., it now includes the entire NWS Hastings coverage area, including Dawson and Gosper counties.

Slow down and use caution while traveling, NWS Hastings notes. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

