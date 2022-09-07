 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-80 work between Gothenburg and Cozad to resume Sept. 12

IMG_5850 (1)WEB.jpg

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

NORTH PLATTE — Weather permitting, work will resume Sept. 12 on I-80, Gothenburg to Cozad, from reference post 212.69 to reference post 222.02, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Western Engineering Company, Inc. of Harlan, Iowa is the prime contractor. Work includes permanent pavement marking and rumble strips. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Traffic will be maintained with temporary daytime lane closures. Anticipated completion is October 2022.

