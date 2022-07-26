I-80 traffic comes to a standstill outside of Gothenburg due to semi accident

GOTHENBURG — A semi-trailer accident west of Gothenburg brought eastbound traffic to a standstill during the afternoon of Tuesday, July 26.

The accident occurred near mile marker 209 when a semi-trailer rolled onto its side and blocked both lanes of traffic.

The Nebraska State Patrol was on scene of the accident as traffic was diverted at Brady to Highway 30.

Drivers heading westbound reported that people had exited their vehicles while waiting for the accident scene to be cleared.

Stay tuned for more details, this is a developing story.