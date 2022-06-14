 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-80 lane closed for two hours near Overton after semi sideswipes other semi on the shoulder

Resized_20220612_114332.jpg

Debris from the trailers were strewn across both westbound lanes and in the median where the passing semi came to rest

 Courtesy photo • Emaly Ball

OVERTON — A westbound lane of I-80 east of Overton was closed for around two hours as the result of one semi sideswiping another on the shoulder during the morning of Sunday, June 12.

The incident took place around 10:40 a.m., a semi-trailer with a flat tire had parked on the shoulder, with caution triangles posted near mile marker 252, east of Overton, according to Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas

The parked semi was then struck by a passing semi, ripping open the trailers and causing debris to be strewn all over the roadway, Thomas said.

Both westbound lanes were closed for 30 minutes until one lane could be cleaned up enough to be re-opened.

Resized952022061295114406.jpg

Navigating the accident scene took 30 to 40 minutes.

Motorists reported being stuck in stopped or slow moving traffic for 30 to 40 minutes, stretching all the way back to the Odessa exit.

The other lane was re-opened after around two hours, Thomas said.

“The driver of the second semi was cited for several violations, including careless driving, using an electronic device in a commercial motor vehicle, driving while suspended, failure to maintain lane, and no CDL. There were no injuries,” said Thomas.

The Nebraska State Patrol was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

