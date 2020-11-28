Hunke, Herrarte, Brennemanns State Wool division contest winners

Karla Herrarte of Lexington, in the Junior Division, and Aretta Brennemann of Curtis, in the Senior Division and Delores Brennemann of Hyannis in the Adult Division will be Nebraska’s delegates to the National Finals of the Make It With Wool Contest. They were chosen November 21 by judges at the state contest conducted by Make It With Wool State Director Andrea Nisley of Lexington. Contestants participated in the state contest at the Lexington Middle School.
The National Make It With Wool Contest scheduled for January 2021 will be a “Mail-in Contest” due to the American Sheep Industry Convention being a condensed virtual convention.
Second place in the Junior Division was Abby Allen of Lexington, who received a Bernina sewing machine. Other contestants earning honors were third place winner Amaya Stewart, Lexington; fourth place winner Sydni Ringenberg, Lexington; fifth place winner Deanna Horst, Potter; sixth place winner Ariel Rhea, Lexington; seventh place winner Saidi Ringenberg, Lexington; and eighth place winner Abbie Owens, Lexington. Other junior participants were Mindy Bartels, Lincoln; Grace Brennemann, Curtis; Madelyn Kreifels, Lincoln; Katie Olson, Sargent; AnnaLiese Reha, Aurora; Eliot Reha, Aurora; Allie Thallman, Blue Hill; and Justin Wilkinson, Morrill.
Second place in the Senior Division was Felicity Beyer of Sidney who received an Elna sewing machine.
In the Preteen Division, the first place winner was Jaden Hunke of Lexington who received a sewing basket with sewing notions. Second place winner was Maya Soria, Kearney; third place, Wesley Thompson, Lexington; fourth place, Leah Sauer, Lexington; fifth place, Nevaeh Sauer, Lexington; sixth place, Ezra Solis, Lexington; seventh place, Joel Soria, Kearney; eighth place, Benjamin Dones, Lexington; ninth place, Emma Olson, Sargent; and tenth place, Delilah Solis, Lexington. Other preteen contestants were Ella Brennemann, Curtis; Savannah Griess, Arcadia; Kourtney Keller, Sidney; Julia Nicholson, Chadron; Millie Pepplitsch, Lexington; Vanessa Peterson, Lincoln; Izaiah Reha, Aurora; Mollie Spradlin, Cozad; and Jake Wilkinson, Morrill.
