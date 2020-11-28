Hunke, Herrarte, Brennemanns State Wool division contest winners

Karla Herrarte of Lexington, in the Junior Division, and Aretta Brennemann of Curtis, in the Senior Division and Delores Brennemann of Hyannis in the Adult Division will be Nebraska’s delegates to the National Finals of the Make It With Wool Contest. They were chosen November 21 by judges at the state contest conducted by Make It With Wool State Director Andrea Nisley of Lexington. Contestants participated in the state contest at the Lexington Middle School.