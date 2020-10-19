Hundred year-old home on Madison St. likely a total loss after electrical fire on Friday

LEXINGTON — A 114 year old home on Madison St. was consumed by a fire on Friday morning and will likely be considered a total loss, along with most of the contents inside.
At 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 1511 N. Madison St. for the report of a house fire. The structure was later described as being, “completely engulfed.”
Eventually over 30 Lexington firefighters were on scene combating the blaze, Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein said. Equipment used on scene included two pumpers, an air trailer, a rescue unit and four other trucks.
Holbein said the State Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire was electrical, originating in the wiring in the ceiling of the basement, under the living room.
According to the Dawson County GIS website, the home was built in 1906. Holbein said no fire breaks were included in the balloon framing of the home when it was built over 100 years ago.
Support Local Journalism
While this allow for homes to be built faster and inexpensively in the early 1900s, the long continuous studs create hundreds of unobstructed passages for fire to spread.
Holbein said, during the progress of the fire, the living room floor collapsed and the fire spread from the ground floor, up the south wall to the second floor. The stairs to the second floor were compromised and firefighters were forced to access the second story via ladder.
The interior of the home was gutted by the fire, and nearly all the contents inside destroyed as well. Holbein said the structure itself will likely be considered a total loss.
The Red Cross arrived on scene later Friday to provide aid to the family, Holbein said the LVFD Auxiliary also provided a fire box of essential items to the family.
Traffic control on scene was provided by the Lexington Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
Black Hills Energy was on scene to shut off gas to the home and the Nebraska Public Power District turned off electrical power, Holbein said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!