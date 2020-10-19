Hundred year-old home on Madison St. likely a total loss after electrical fire on Friday

LEXINGTON — A 114 year old home on Madison St. was consumed by a fire on Friday morning and will likely be considered a total loss, along with most of the contents inside.

At 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 1511 N. Madison St. for the report of a house fire. The structure was later described as being, “completely engulfed.”

Eventually over 30 Lexington firefighters were on scene combating the blaze, Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein said. Equipment used on scene included two pumpers, an air trailer, a rescue unit and four other trucks.

Holbein said the State Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire was electrical, originating in the wiring in the ceiling of the basement, under the living room.

According to the Dawson County GIS website, the home was built in 1906. Holbein said no fire breaks were included in the balloon framing of the home when it was built over 100 years ago.

While this allow for homes to be built faster and inexpensively in the early 1900s, the long continuous studs create hundreds of unobstructed passages for fire to spread.