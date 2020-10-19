 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hundred year-old home on Madison St. likely a total loss after electrical fire on Friday
0 comments
topical top story

Hundred year-old home on Madison St. likely a total loss after electrical fire on Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Madison St. House Fire

Lexington firefighters combat a house fire which had broken out after an electrical  issue on Friday morning. The home is likely to be considered a total loss after the fire gutted the interior. 

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — A 114 year old home on Madison St. was consumed by a fire on Friday morning and will likely be considered a total loss, along with most of the contents inside.

At 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 1511 N. Madison St. for the report of a house fire. The structure was later described as being, “completely engulfed.”

Eventually over 30 Lexington firefighters were on scene combating the blaze, Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein said. Equipment used on scene included two pumpers, an air trailer, a rescue unit and four other trucks.

Holbein said the State Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire was electrical, originating in the wiring in the ceiling of the basement, under the living room.

According to the Dawson County GIS website, the home was built in 1906. Holbein said no fire breaks were included in the balloon framing of the home when it was built over 100 years ago.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While this allow for homes to be built faster and inexpensively in the early 1900s, the long continuous studs create hundreds of unobstructed passages for fire to spread.

Holbein said, during the progress of the fire, the living room floor collapsed and the fire spread from the ground floor, up the south wall to the second floor. The stairs to the second floor were compromised and firefighters were forced to access the second story via ladder.

The interior of the home was gutted by the fire, and nearly all the contents inside destroyed as well. Holbein said the structure itself will likely be considered a total loss.

The Red Cross arrived on scene later Friday to provide aid to the family, Holbein said the LVFD Auxiliary also provided a fire box of essential items to the family.

Traffic control on scene was provided by the Lexington Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

Black Hills Energy was on scene to shut off gas to the home and the Nebraska Public Power District turned off electrical power, Holbein said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics