Humanities Nebraska speaker to appear at Lexington Public Library

LEXINGTON — Jody Lamp will present “Artist’s Vision-Gene Roncka” on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022 at 7 p.lm. at the Lexington Public Library.

This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Lexington Community Foundation.

Lamp will share the work and lifetime accomplishments of renowned,-Nebraska artist, Gene Roncka, who captured on canvas the seasons, places and memories that connect our past, present, and future. Many of Roncka’s paintings are seen in interpretive centers, galleries, museums, businesses, and community buildings across the state of Nebraska; and even in the Capitol of the United States. Several organizations even commissioned Roncka to artistically convey their mission or purpose through a painting or piece of art. Lamp’s Power Point presentation features a variety of Mr. Roncka’s paintings and the stories behind his inspiration.

